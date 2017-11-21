New booster seat ratings show best seats to keep kids safe

(NBC)– The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released new recommendations for booster seats.

Statistics have shown that kids between the ages of four and eight are 45% less likely to sustain serious injuries when they are in a booster seat, compared to a safety belt alone.

A majority of the new booster seats listed, 13 of the 16, received the highest rating of “Best Bet.”

“If a booster gets a best bet rating it means it that it will provide good belt fit for a typical 4 to 8 year old child in almost any car, minivan or SUV” said Jessica Jermakian, Sr. Research Engineer a the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The other three seats earned the next highest rating, “Check Fit,” which means the seats will work for some kids in some vehicles.

While these seats passed, there is one booster seat on the market already that did not receive a recommendation for purchase- the Safety First Summit manufactured by Dorel.

Even without the recommendation, Dorel says that safety and crash-worthiness are never compromised in their products.

Jermakian had other tips for parents or guardians trying to keep their kids safe.

“Make sure the lap belt is lying flat across the upper thighs, it’s not riding up on the soft tummy,” said Jermakian. “And the shoulder belt is sitting snugly at the center of the shoulder.”

To view a list of the booster seats and their ratings, click here.