Ohio state parks offer free camping on Black Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is waiving campsite fees for the night of Friday, November 24.

ODNR says it wants to encourage families to spend time enjoying time outdoors instead of in shopping malls and stores. The fee waiver was inspired by REI’s #OptOutside campaign, where the retailer closes all of its stores on Black Friday and pays its employees to spend time outside.

This promotion includes all campsites at open state park campgrounds. It does not include cabins, lodges or other rentals. For a complete list of available campgrounds and the amenities that are open, visit parks.ohiodnr.gov/wintercamping.

If individuals make a reservation online and there is a minimum stay requirement, that requirement still stands as well as the reservation fee. However, if individuals walk into any location that has availability, no minimum stay is required.

Call the individual park office with further questions. For more information on this deal as well as other discounts such as the Veterans/Active Military November special, go to parks.ohiodnr.gov/discounts.