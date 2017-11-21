Ohio State’s emotional Senior Day at The Horseshoe

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Nineteen Ohio State senior football players took the field for the final time Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Whether they are fourth or fifth year seniors, they have been a part of a Big Ten and National Championship team, they have won three Bowl Games, and they are unbeaten against Michigan. As part of the scarlet and gray, they have reached greatness, and before Saturday’s game against Illinois, the seniors’ families joined them on the field to salute them.

Locked hand in hand in hand and arm around arm, the seniors’ parents were flooded with emotion as they watched their sons run out of the tunnel at Ohio Stadium for the final time.

“Love, admiration…tears,” said Tyquan Lewis’ mom Tyronda. And just like his mother, the 5th senior was also brought to tears before the game, but he still had a game to play.

“Live in the moment, and everything is about this moment, so like Tyquan says, ‘Beat Illinois,” said Tyronda.

J.T. Barrett’s mom, Stacy had a very different reaction when she said, “I’m happy, I am just totally happy, it’s been a long five years mam, and I’m just very happy with what he’s accomplished.”

Billy Price’s mom, Pam, wore her jersey with “MOM” sewn on to the back, and she feels proud her son chose to come back as a 5th year senior. “For me, it’s a sense of pride, and time did go so fast and he seemed like such a mature man then, but just to see him grow and develop into the man he is today, we’ve had a fantastic time it’s been a great experience for him,” said Pam Lescak.

Senior captain Jalyn Holmes’ parents were filled with mixed emotions while waiting for the senior to run out of the tunnel one last time. “Overwhelming but it’s like happy and sad all at one time,” said Tasha Holmes. “I can’t believe it, I couldn’t believe it when he first walked out of the tunnel…I can’t believe it now, so it’s bittersweet but more sweet than bitter,” Germaine Holmes added.