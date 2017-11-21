Ohio State’s Tyquan Lewis finds strength in family.

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Ohio State senior Tyqan Lewis has already made his mark in the record books at Ohio State. He is a two-time captain, the reigning Big Ten Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year, he has achieved First-Team All-Big Ten honors, he is a 2014 National Champion, and he is a potential 1st round draft pick in the NFL. Lewis credits his family for supporting him throughout his career.

“A lot awards…a lot of recognition…but, my family is all I got,” said Lewis after Saturday’s emotional win over Illinois.

Lewis has led his brothers on the field over the last four years, but he has led his three younger brothers his entire life. “Tyquan has always been the best big brother in the world, they have an extremely close knit relationship,” said Tyronda Whitaker, Lewis’ mother. Growing up in a small town, Tarboro, North Carolina, Tyquan’s mom raised all four of her sons by herself.

“Raising four boys is different, it’s hard being the only girl in the house, I mean even the dog is a boy so I’m the lone person,” said Tyronda.

“She just does what a mom does, you know, just love me even if I’m at my worst she’s going to love me regardless,” said Lewis. Strengthened by his mother’s love, Lewis worked extremely hard in high school to earn his scholarship to play for The Ohio State University. “You just get so emotional when I try to put it into words, but I remember meeting him while the team was walking by the stadium and he walked by us and I burst into tears,” said Tyronda.

And she could not be more proud of the man her son has grown into over his last four years as a Buckeye. “I said all the time if I was to die right now, no doubt in my mind that I want my kids to go live with Tyquan because I know he would teach them everything I’ve taught him and raise them to be great people in the world,” said Tyronda.