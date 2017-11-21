One dead after Linden-area shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot in the Linden area.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to 1000 block of Loretta Avenue around 7:26pm Tuesday on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Riverside Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

