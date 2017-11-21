Police officer shoots, kills robbers while holding infant son

SAO PAULO, Brazil (NBC News) – Security cameras in Brazil captured the moment where a police officer shot and killed two robbers while holding his infant son.

Sao Paulo State Police Sergeant Rafael Souza is being called a hero in Brazilian media after the November 19 incident.

Souza was off-duty and at the store with his wife and young son. When he saw the robbery happen, he responded like any police officer would, and intervened.

According to police, one of the suspects pointed a gun at Souza, so he opened fire, keeping his son close to his side.

After the shooting, Souza is seen handing his son safely off to his wife.

Both suspects died at the scene.