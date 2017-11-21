‘This is Us’ After Show: Episode 9

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The cast and crew of NBC’s “This is Us” breaks down the second episode of this season in a web extra titled “That was Us.”

In this clip, Chrissy Metz (Kate) and Chris Sullivan (Toby) discuss the heartbreaking news that Kate suffered a miscarriage.

“Any time you go through something that life-changing and traumatic in a way, you don’t know what it’s going mean to the relationship,” said Metz. “How do I even accept that I A. was pregnant, B. that I lost the baby? And then, now how is that going to affect me and into the relationship?

“As it happens to Toby and Kate, it becomes a new challenge a new forge a stronger relationship,” said Sullivan.

“This is Us” is a drama that follows a group of people born on the same day and the unique life struggles they all face. It airs Tuesdays at 9pm on NBC4.