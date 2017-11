COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting late Monday night in east Columbus.

The shooting happened in the area of N. 18th Avenue and Market Alley just before midnight.

Police say one person was transported in serious condition to Grant Medical Center.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This was the second shooting reported in east Columbus in less than ten minutes. The first was reported on E. Livingston Avenue.

The incident is under investigation.