After robbers drop their gun, victim picks it up and starts shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a robbery victim turned the tables on his attackers Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10am Tuesday on the 1500 block of Granville Street.

According to Columbus police, two men forced open the front door of a home and confronted the victim. Police said the suspects used pepper spray on the victim and demanded property.

During the ensuing struggle, one of the suspects dropped a loaded handgun.

Police say the victim picked up the gun and fired at the suspects. The suspects then ran to an awaiting vehicle and drive to the area of 2078 Maryland Avenue.

The injured suspect stayed with the car as the other suspects ran.

Police said the suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the arm hand and torso.

Police have not yet identified the suspects.

