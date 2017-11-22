Columbus airport expecting nearly 300,000 holiday travelers

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– According to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, nearly 300,000 people will travel through John Glenn International Airport over a 10-day period for the Thanksgiving holiday.

From November 17 to November 27, over 2,800 flights are expected to arrive or depart from John Glenn. Those flights add up to more than 289,000 total seats.

Officials had some tips for travelers to make the holiday rush a bit easier.

Before leaving for the airport:

Plan to arrive at least 90 minutes before your flight

Wear easily removable shoes

Avoid belts if you can

Make sure to bring your photo ID and boarding pass

Check online for latest flight information

For packing and safety tips, visit the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) website here.