Columbus airport expecting nearly 300,000 holiday travelers

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– According to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, nearly 300,000 people will travel through John Glenn International Airport over a 10-day period for the Thanksgiving holiday.

From November 17 to November 27, over 2,800 flights are expected to arrive or depart from John Glenn. Those flights add up to more than 289,000 total seats.

Officials had some tips for travelers to make the holiday rush a bit easier.

Before leaving for the airport:

  • Plan to arrive at least 90 minutes before your flight
  • Wear easily removable shoes
  • Avoid belts if you can
  • Make sure to bring your photo ID and boarding pass
  • Check online for latest flight information

For packing and safety tips, visit the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) website here.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s