Columbus police searching for burglars caught on camera

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for two men who were caught on camera breaking into a south Columbus home over the weekend.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Millrace Drive in Columbus.

According to police, the two men threw rocks into window panels in order to get inside the home. Once inside, they stole a tablet computer.

Both suspects are described as black males in their teens or early 20s. One suspect had long dreadlocks.

Police ask anyone with information on both or either suspect’s identity to contact Det. Borghese in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 645-2374 or sborghese@columbuspolice.org.

