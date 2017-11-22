Columbus rated drunkest city in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A study by 24/7 Wall St. says Columbus is the drunkest city in Ohio.

The website 24/7wallst.com reviewed data from the CDC on binge and heavy drinking to compile a list of the drunkest cities in every state.

Columbus earned the honor for Ohio after 24/7WallSt. found that nearly 20 percent of adults in the metro area drink excessively, which was the largest of the state’s 11 metro areas.

“Excessive drinking rates tend to be higher among better-educated, wealthier populations, and Columbus has both the highest median income and bachelor’s degree attainment rate of any metro area in Ohio,” the website states.

However, 24/7WallSt. does note that Columbus is a healthy city with only 14.5 percent of adults in fair or poor health(the smallest in the state), compared to the 15 percent average nationwide.