Day before Thanksgiving ranks high for pizza deliveries

WKRN Staff Published:
NBC photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As people are busy in kitchens Wednesday preparing their Thanksgiving feasts, pizza restaurants around the country will be doing the same.

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest delivery days of the year, coming in just behind New Year’s Eve and the Super Bowl.

The general manager for a Murfreesboro Pike Pizza Hut told News her staff will be treating the day like a busy Friday night.

“It gets crazy, a lot of people order for businesses or schools if they are open, especially at night, everyone is getting ready to go shopping for the big day, I guess they order out, to feed their families pizzas until they get that good food,” said Lily Martinez.

