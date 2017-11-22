Father of Kirkersville shooter arrested for violating restraining order

UTICA, OH (WCMH) — The father of the man who killed three people in Kirkersville in May was arrested this week for violating a protection order.

Harry Hartless, 75, of Utica, was arrested Sunday after he was found within 500 feet of the Utica Care and Rehab Center.

The Utica nursing home is a sister facility to the Pinekirk Nursing Home in Kirkersville where the murders took place.

Tom Hartless shot and killed nurse Marlina Medrano, nurses aide Cindy Krantz and Kirkersville police chief Eric DiSario before taking his own life.

In July, employees at the Utica Care and Rehab Center noticed that Harry Hartless had pulled into the parking lot of the facility and sat there. That incident led management of the facility to get a no trespassing order against Hartless.

“He respected that for a period of time,” says nursing home owner Tom Rosser. But Rosser says a couple months later Harry Hartless started appearing in the alley behind the facility.

The facility added 24-hour security and one of the employees sought and received a protection order that forbids Hartless from being within 500 feet of the nursing home.

Rosser said that seemed to be working until this past weekend. “We decided to discontinue the 24 hour surveillance on Sunday and on Sunday he violated the 500 foot radius,” Rosser said.

Acting on an anonymous tip, police found Hartless inside a home just down the street from the nursing facility. He was charged with violating the protection order.

“We don’t know Mr. Hartless’ motivation for seemingly being insensitive to what his presence causes,” Rosser said.

Hartless’ attorney, Kristen Burkett said at his arraignment that Hartless was at a friends house and that it was an honest mistake. “I didn’t know and I’m pretty sure Mr. Hartless did not know it was within 500 feet,” Burkett said.

Hartless was released on bond but declined to talk to NBC 4.

Tom Rosser says he hopes everyone can find a way to move o

“Hopefully as he learns from this experience, he can more fully appreciate the impact that his son’s actions have had.”