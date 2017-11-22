Fighting outside the ring: Columbus Police Officer LeVon Morefield

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This summer, Columbus Police Officer LeVon Morefield won gold at the World Police and Fire Games in the heavyweight division. But it’s the fighting he’s done outside of the ring that helped him get to that point.

For three years now, Moreifled has worked with CPD, protecting and serving the community he knows and loves. he was boring Columbus, grew up in the North Linden area and had a childhood that was anything but ideal.

“Unfortunately, both of my parents, they’ve always struggled with addiction issues. Addicted to crack cocaine, things like that so my father was never in the picture and my mother was in and out of the picture,” said Morefield.

The drug addiction was so bad, Morefield was born addicted to cocaine himself. With his parents absent, he hung out with his older brother and cousins, doing what they did, including illegal activity. But in the summer of 2003, with his life heading down the wrong path, his future suddenly changed, when he arrested by officer Matt Ewing.

“The police were not good. It wasn’t a good thing to be police. You weren’t supposed to be friends with the police,” said Morefield. “You weren’t supposed to like the police but my interaction with him, here he is arresting me and treating me really well, gave me a bunch of insight and knowledge and let me know you don’t have to live this way”.

“I can say for sure if not for Officer Ewing, I would’ve kept going down the wrong path because I was arrested before my interaction with Officer Ewing and unfortunately, I didn’t have that same interaction.”

The change did not happen overnight, but it did happen. Morefield graduated from Brookhaven High School and went on to play football at Akron, winning the national Rudy Foundation award, given to a player who has overcome odds and been an inspiration to others on and off the field.

“Kept pushing. Kept setting goals for myself. Kept reaching those goals,” said Morefield. “Just not settling for less. Something I’ve started when I was 15 years old and I’ve never stopped.”

When Morefield knew he wanted to be a police offcier, he only had one place in mind to serve.

“We have a ton of youth in this community, in this city, especially in the inner-city who are set up for failure. Unfortunately, they are born against all odds. I think it’s very important to me being a member of this community and growing up in this community,” said Morefield, “people helping me out, reaching back to our youth here in Columbus, our inner-city youth and making sure I’m able to do for some other youth as Officer Ewing did for me.”

“I started off on the wrong path and I was born into that environment and into that situation. However, I fought hard to get out of there and I’ve never stopped fighting.”