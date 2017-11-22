Franklin County deputies plan to intercept drunk drivers this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says think twice before drinking and driving this Thanksgiving.

We rode along with two Deputies in their new mobile BAC, Blood Alcohol Content, truck.

It’s equipped with a breathalyzer and taken to the scene of traffic stops where officers suspect the driver has been drinking. The goal is to save lives on one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

“We’re hoping nobody’s on the road drinking and driving, but if they are we hope to get them before something happens,” said Deputy John Kirby.

“You’re risking your life as much as you know… a stranger or a child or a family,” said Deputy Jay Eden with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “This year to date we’ve had over 1,000 deaths statewide.”

Any officer, in any city in Franklin County, can request the truck come to a scene. It’s part of an agreement with the Franklin County DUI taskforce.

The Deputies said they have responded to fatal crashes involving drunk drivers the past two Thanksgivings.

.