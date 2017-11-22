Kathy Griffin: Trump photo put me on ‘Hollywood blacklist’

By Published: Updated:
WOODLAND HILLS, CA - JUNE 02: Kathy Griffin speaks during a press conference at The Bloom Firm on June 2, 2017 in Woodland Hills, California. Griffin is holding the press conference after a controversial photoshoot where she was holding a bloodied mask depicting President Donald Trump and to address alleged bullying by the Trump family. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin says she is in the middle of a “Hollywood blacklist” after taking a photo holding a fake severed head that resembled President Donald Trump.

The comedian is currently on a world standup tour. She says in a YouTube video that when she returns to the U.S. she doesn’t have “one single day of paid work” scheduled. She says she doesn’t want to do free shows or work small clubs and thinks she should be able to get her life back.

Griffin says the Trump photo “offended a lot of people,” but added: “this wall of crap has never fallen on any woman in the history of America like it has on me.”

Griffin initially apologized for the photo published in May before saying she was no longer sorry over the summer.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s