Life-long Ohio State Fan will miss first Michigan game in 61 years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Nick Felt is undoubtedly a super fan.

He hasn’t missed seeing the big game in-person for 61 years and he hasn’t missed a single Ohio State home game in 43 years.

But, this weekend he won’t be able to make the trip to that state up north.

“Beating Michigan, there’s nothing like it,” said Felt. “I wish to heavens I was there. I’d give anything to be able to go.”

For the first time since he was a baby, Felt won’t be traveling to Ann Arbor.

“It’s so strange not going this year and having to watch them on TV,” he said. “It’s not the same for me.”

He’s been in rehab after suffering a stroke in August, but when he talks about his beloved Buckeyes, you see his eyes light up!

“I love The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry,” he said. “There’s no better feeling than beating them, none in the world. It’s just great.”

His memory is endless, countless experiences he said he’ll treasure forever.

One of his favorites is from 1975.

“Archie’s brother, Ray, intercepted a pass at the end of the fourth quarter to put the Buckeyes in shape to score a touchdown to win the game,” he said. “That was a great memory.”

And another, after a rival fan dotted the ‘i’ with the other team’s flag.

“The Buckeye team came out and tore the banner down. That was a good memory too,” he said. “They wouldn’t think it was a good memory up there, but it was a good memory for me. I enjoyed it.”

Born in Toledo and raised in both states, Felt said his father and grandfather attended the Ohio Stadium dedication in 1922.

“They took a train down from Toledo and went to it and it was in my blood that I was going to be a buckeye fan,” he said. “I think we’ll win on Saturday. I have every hope that we’ll win Saturday.”

Felt said he plans on watching the big game this weekend with his family at the rehab center.