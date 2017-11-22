Man accused of ejaculating into co-worker’s water bottle, putting semen in her honey jar

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KRON/AP) – A California man has been arrested on suspicion of ejaculating multiple times into a female co-worker’s water bottle.

Orange County prosecutors say Stevens Millancastro was caught after the co-worker noticed water in a bottle appeared cloudy at least twice.

A surveillance camera was set up and investigators say footage shows Millancastro going into the co-worker’s office prior to a third incident.

He could face charges including misdemeanor battery, as well as a sentencing enhancement for committing crimes for the purpose of sexual gratification. A phone number for Millancastro could not be found and it wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

He’s also accused of putting semen on the co-worker’s keyboard, computer mouse and in her honey jar, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the woman consumed the honey every other day for nearly two months without knowing it was contaminated with the defendant’s semen.

When the victim noticed that her water bottle looked cloudy, she threw them away each time.

The Orange County Register reports Millancastro could face two years in prison if convicted.