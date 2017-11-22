Max’s Mission: Doing more to help rescued animals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Max’s Mission: Through the month of November we have shown you what it takes to rescue animals, the best way to paper your pets in Columbus, and watched a dog fight through Breast Cancer.

In addition to our special series, we run weekly adoption segments in hopes of finding dogs with local rescues a forever home. This past Sunday, we set a large goal for Hattie Hawks’ rescue dog, Max. His mission: To clear the Franklin County Dog Shelter.

The shelter started the day with almost 100 dogs and by 5pm, 51 dogs were adopted. Folks with the shelter consider the event a huge success that helped find homes for some of their oldest tenants. “Wow! What a great day for adoptions and Max’s Mission to Clear the Shelter! Thank you to everyone who made this day such a success- our amazing volunteers, staff, Hattie Hawks, Elise Chengery, and the rest of NBC4 for all their support!”

The shelter will run various specials leading up to the holidays in order to place the hundreds of dogs that come into the shelter each week.

For more information about Max’s Mission or the rescues that we feature make sure you follow Hattie Hawks on Facebook and tune in on Sunday Mornings at 7am and 9am for our weekly segment with Hattie and her dog Max.