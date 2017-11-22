No injuries after shots fired at Columbus police officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say several shots were fired at officers on the city’s north side, Wednesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the area of Cleveland and 17th avenues on the report of a robbery and a stolen vehicle.

Police say while officers were in the area, someone opened fire on them.

No officers were injured and several roads in the area have been closed while police investigate.

