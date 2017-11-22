Ohio State Highway Patrol steps up patrols for holiday season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Millions of drivers are making their way to see family and friends for this Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA says this is the busiest year for travel since 2005. Of course, the most important thing is staying safe!

Sergeant Travis Woodyard of The Ohio State Highway Patrol says he’s from southeast Ohio and has been a trooper for 22 years.

“It’s the day before Thanksgiving so it’s probably the most traveled day of the year,” said Woodyard. “Slow down, pay attention, share the road safely and don’t follow too close, don’t cut people off and wear your seatbelt.”

Fifteen minutes into a ridealong with NBC4’s Elyse Chengery, and he already found someone going too fast.

“Hold on. That white SUV. I have it for 72 and it’s 55 through here they were out the left lane just hammering. I’m still passing at 74.”

The driver traveling over the speed limit was from the state of California visiting family for Thanksgiving.

What are officers looking for?

“The same thing that we are every day. We’re looking for you know speed, aggressive driving, impaired drivers, drivers not wearing their seatbelts,” said Woodyard. “Only difference is there’s more people on the highway than normal. Our whole goal and objective is traffic safety for the motoring public and we just want people to be safe and get to and from their destinations safely and that’s not just a holiday that’s every day.”

Sergeant Woodyard also points out – don’t drink and drive with the number of people on the roads on Wednesday night and throughout the weekend if you see any impaired or reckless drivers you can call 911 or #677.