One person injured, road closed after Pataskala crash

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a single-car accident early Wednesday morning.

Licking County deputies and medics were called to the area of 8980 Smoke Rd. just before 12:45 am. The Ohio State Highway Patrol later arrived on scene to take over the investigation.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Department, one woman was transported to Grant Medical Center. Her condition is currently unknown.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the woman’s vehicle hit a tree in the area.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.

Smoke Rd. is closed in the area.

