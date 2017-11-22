Pike County deputies searching for possible remains of missing woman

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Pike County are looking for remains of a woman who was last seen more than a year ago.

Bernice Hayslip, 77, of Peebles has been missing since August 2016.

According to Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, his office got a tip from a Highland County Deputy about a location where Hayslip might be found.

Pike County deputies using two cadaver dogs searched two different locations, one on Lapparell Road and the other on Hackleshin Road. The lead investigator for the sheriff’s office says a dog alerted on an area at the Lapparell Road scene. Investigators have been working the scene since Monday along with the Pike County Coroner and Prosecutor.

Anthropologists from Pennsylvania have been called in after the investigators sought advice from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Investigator William Stansberry says they have two people of interest in Hayslip’s disappearance.

No one has been charged in that disappearance, but Hayslip’s daughter Tracy Sowards has been charged with the misuse of a credit card belonging to Hayslip. The anthropologists are expected to examine any bone fragments or other human remains to help make an identification.