Push-up performing, bad-guy catching police K9 goes viral for warm-up routine

GULF SHORES, AL (WCMH/AP) — A push-up performing pup in Alabama is going viral for his nightly warm-up routine.

The Gulf Shores Police Department posted a video to their Facebook page November 18, featuring K9 Nitro, Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock warming up before their nightly duties.

In a video police posted to social media, the dog raises up and down as the song “Eye of the Tiger” plays in the background. Obviously, Nitro steals the show with his push-ups.

Nitro is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd who joined the Gulf Shores Police Department’s canine unit in February.

Gulf Shores police Cpl. Josh Coleman said the seven-second video is part of a social media trend – #9PMRoutine – began by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department in Florida. Coleman said the 9 p.m. routine is one way law enforcement agencies are reminding people to remove valuables from cars and lock up at the end of the day.

“K9 Nitro, Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock are getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!” the description of the video states.

Since being posted the video has been shared more than 16,000 times and viewed 400 thousand times.