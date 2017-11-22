Rhodes Tower main entrance closed due to falling debris

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The main entrance to Rhodes Tower is closed for the weekend after a piece of a granite panel fell from the building.

According to the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, a fragment of a granite panel was found in Lynn Alley Wednesday morning. The front entrance of the building is temporarily closed to allow for a full inspection of the building exterior.

Pearl and Lynn Alleys are also closed adjacent to the building.

State employees entering or leaving the building are asked to use the tunnel to the Statehouse garage.

The main entrance and the alleys are expected to reopen Monday morning.

