Suspects arrested after stealing Xbox during ‘Letgo’ internet transaction

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say two suspects were arrested after they stole an Xbox they agreed to buy from someone on the buy/sell/trade website “Letgo.”

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:53pm, Tuesday, a 19-year-old man agreed to meet Jeffrey Munnerlyn Jr., 19, and De’Jon Jordan, 19, at a home on Payday Lane in southeast Columbus to sell them an Xbox he had listed on Letgo.com.

Police say Munnerlyn looked at the Xbox then began to walk away with it, before the victim demanded payment. Both Munnerlyn and Jordan then ran from the area.

The victim was able to catch Munnerlyn and a fight ensued, before Jordan reappeared and began punching the victim in the face, according to police.

Both suspects then fled from the area in a car that was parked nearby.

Columbus police were able to locate the suspects and vehicle a short distance away where the victim’s Xbox was recovered.

Both suspects have been charged with robbery.

