Teen says she was beaten and robbed over a pair of shoes

By Published:

ORIENT, OH (WCMH) — Sixteen-year-old Deztiny Tracewell says she lives a constant state of fear.

“I’m terrified that it might happen again. I don’t want it to happen again. I don’t want to run into them,” says Deztiny. “I never would have thought they would have done that.”

Back in April, she says three teenage boys held her at gunpoint, forced their way into her home and robbed of her Air Jordan shoes. Two of them she thought were her friends coming over to play video games.

“They were coming for all of her shoes,” said Deztiny’s mother Mary Tracewell.

Deztiny collects Air Jordan shoes, which are proudly displayed on her bedroom wall. The teen has several exclusive pairs of gym shoes.

The Royal Blue Airs Jordan 12’s are what she says the boys that robbed her got away with. Along with a Play Station 4 and other electronics.

She says one of the teens pistol-whipped her in the face, chipped her tooth, busted her lip and then maced her.

Her mother Mary Tracewell was at work at the time of the attack.

“She identified the boys, two of the boys that night. I feel like that should have been taken in something should have happened that night,” said Mary.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Cameron Rogers. He’s wanted for aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection to this case. The other two suspects were juveniles at the time.

“He threatened to shoot my feet. He threatened to end my life,” said Deztiny.

“She has not healed yet because they have not been caught yet. Justice has not been served. That’s why I went to Facebook and put it out there for other parents to watch out for their kids and who they trust,” said Mary.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s