Teen says she was beaten and robbed over a pair of shoes

ORIENT, OH (WCMH) — Sixteen-year-old Deztiny Tracewell says she lives a constant state of fear.

“I’m terrified that it might happen again. I don’t want it to happen again. I don’t want to run into them,” says Deztiny. “I never would have thought they would have done that.”

Back in April, she says three teenage boys held her at gunpoint, forced their way into her home and robbed of her Air Jordan shoes. Two of them she thought were her friends coming over to play video games.

“They were coming for all of her shoes,” said Deztiny’s mother Mary Tracewell.

Deztiny collects Air Jordan shoes, which are proudly displayed on her bedroom wall. The teen has several exclusive pairs of gym shoes.

The Royal Blue Airs Jordan 12’s are what she says the boys that robbed her got away with. Along with a Play Station 4 and other electronics.

She says one of the teens pistol-whipped her in the face, chipped her tooth, busted her lip and then maced her.

Her mother Mary Tracewell was at work at the time of the attack.

“She identified the boys, two of the boys that night. I feel like that should have been taken in something should have happened that night,” said Mary.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Cameron Rogers. He’s wanted for aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection to this case. The other two suspects were juveniles at the time.

“He threatened to shoot my feet. He threatened to end my life,” said Deztiny.

“She has not healed yet because they have not been caught yet. Justice has not been served. That’s why I went to Facebook and put it out there for other parents to watch out for their kids and who they trust,” said Mary.