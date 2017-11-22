Two people injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after two people were shot early Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were dispatched to two different locations in east Columbus just after 2:10 am.

Police say they found out that both scenes were related to the same incident.

Two people were shot while in the area of E Main Street and Berkeley Road. From there, one of the victims fled to the area of the Franklin Park Conservatory on E Broad Street. Police say medics transported him to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Another victim was located near Seymour Avenue. They were also taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.