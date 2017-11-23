Ashlee Hunt: A family after cancer

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Just in time for the holidays a NBC4 Today follow up to warm your heart.

Over the past two years we have shared with you the inspirational story of Ashlee Hunt, a two time cancer survivor first diagnosed at just 24 years old.  Last fall we talked to her about her journey to a family after cancer through surrogacy. Since then Ashlee has continued to share that journey with the public through her website and blog.

“It has been at times. If it’s a hard time that we’re going through, our first transfer didn’t take and that was really hard to share that with other people because we’re hurting inside. All along we said we were going to be really open about all of this because we find strength and comfort through all of this by talking to other people that have been through it,” said Ashlee.

“So we’ve always wanted to be open about it and kind of provide hope for others.”

Last month Ashlee’s dream came true when her son Peyton was born. Ashlee also shared with us that she is almost two years cancer free. It’s safe to say that Ashlee and her husband Nathan have a lot to be thankful for this year. To read more about Ashlee’s story visit: afamilyaftercancer.com

 

