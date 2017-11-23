Black Friday shopping about more than deals for family, friends in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The sound of cash registers opening; the chirp of a bar code scanner; the scrap of the metal hook of a hanger as it slides across the chrome coated bar of the rack; these are the telltale sounds that filled stores across America Thursday.

Whether families celebrated Thanksgiving around a dinner table; or in the living room around a television watching football; or in a store or mall looking for deals; there was a sense of togetherness.

At 2:00 p.m. J.C. Penny’s opened their doors to anyone looking to spend a little money.

As they were at other stores, shoppers were enticed by deep discounts and doorbuster deals.

Hundreds filled the store at the mall at Tuttle Crossing, Thursday afternoon.The lines stretched for dozens of yards, shoppers arms filled to near overflowing.

Some had so much they had to stack them on the floor.The same could be said for the scene at Macy’s a few hours later.

When the doors opened, there was a mad rush down the escalators to the lower level where shoppers could get pillows and coffee makers practically for free; after mail in rebate.

Items haphazardly tossed into piles were guarded by one family member, while the rest continue to hunt other deals and gather them back to the growing loot horde.

Things seemed relatively calm and orderly, at least at these stores and not everyone was there to stretch their dollar as far as it would go.

Some just wanted to spend time with people they cared about. Taylor Kuhlwein was spending the sixth Thanksgiving shopping with her mom.

The annual event is planned for well in advance, and the pair set aside money into a separate account just for this evening.

Abraham Saenz, on the other hand, was going solo Thursday night. He normally shops online this time of year, but things go out of stock fast and he doesn’t love that.

This year he noticed J.C. Penny had an orthopedic pillow that might help with the back pain he is experiencing; so he opted to go pick one up in person.

On the way out the door his mother asked him to pick up a pair of boots for her. Like a good son, he made sure to do so and got the last pair in her size.

Not everyone at the mall was there strictly to shop.

Suzy Breece and Tracey Miller have been friends for 50 years. They grew up together and their families were close.

Now that their parents are no longer alive, they spend the holiday together.

For them it as therapeutic, as it is enjoyable; the holidays for Miller and Breece are not easy.

Certain Christmas songs will trigger memories in Breece, particularly those her mother was especially fond of.

The pair understand what the friend is going through, and lean on each other to get through it when the memories become too much.

This year, Miller was pushing Breece through the mall in her wheelchair. The two were still looking for a good deal, but weren’t overly excited about being anywhere in particular.

They had already found the best deal they could five decades prior; a friendship that has lasted a lifetime.

And that non-refundable bit of goodness is something they are deeply thankful for.