Buckeyes wearing helmet stickers against TTUN to honor Terry Glenn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to Terry Glenn Jr. the Ohio State Buckeyes will be wearing helmet stickers to honor his day when they play TTUN, Saturday.

Glenn Sr. was killed in a crash Monday, in Dallas County, Texas.

Glenn played for the Buckeyes between, 1993 and 1995 after he walked on after a high school career at Brookhaven High School here in Columbus.

“The bucks are rocking these helmet stickers for my dad when we play this weekend. How awesome. Much love to all the Buckeyes out there,” Glenn Jr. wrote on Twitter.

The Buckeyes take on *ichigan this Saturday at noon.