Getting closer to the Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We’re just over three weeks for the annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive.

Remember when you are out shopping for deals on Black Friday that the NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive is December 9.

The toy drive will be held at the NBC4 studios at 3165 Olentangy River Road from 8am to 3pm, where you can drop off an unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation.

Last year, NBC4 and the Columbus Division of Fire collected enough toy donations to fill two semi-trailers and more than $41,000 in monetary and gift card donations.