Getting closer to the Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We’re just over three weeks for the annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive.

Remember when you are out shopping for deals on Black Friday that the NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive is December 9.

The toy drive will be held at the NBC4 studios at 3165 Olentangy River Road from 8am to 3pm, where you can drop off an unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation.

Last year, NBC4 and the Columbus Division of Fire collected enough toy donations to fill two semi-trailers and more than $41,000 in monetary and gift card donations.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s