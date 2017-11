COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Licking County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects in a Newark burglary.

It happened on October 17 on the first block of Pearl Street, according to the Newark Division of Police.

The suspects broke into a home and stole several items including an antique cuckoo clock, pocket knives and a Super Nintendo game system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.