Meals-on-Wheels helping to feed homebound neighbors on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Tracie Pearson had a busy day planned for Thanksgiving, but she started the day by giving back.

Pearson, who lives in Reynoldsburg, is a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer with LifeCare Alliance. She volunteers each Saturday, delivering meals to elderly and homebound neighbors on the east side.

“You’re supposed to give thanks for what you have, but then you should also be giving as well,” Pearson said of why she wanted to volunteer on Thanksgiving morning.

She said her volunteer work was about more than just food. The people to whom she delivers are often just as grateful for the chance to talk to someone for a few minutes.

“Sometimes, you feel like they’re almost more excited to see you than the food,” Pearson said.

On Thursday, Pearson’s route included a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Norton L. Barnes.

“It’s valuable,” Barnes said, when asked what he thinks of the meal deliveries.

Most of his family members are no longer alive. Barnes said he isn’t lonely, but that he still appreciates a good conversation or “healthy” argument with a visitor.

The food, he said, is pretty good, too.

“Everything that they have is a joy, except I don’t eat corn, but I can’t expect them to have a special tray come out here with no corn on it,” Barnes said.

Pearson planned to share her Thanksgiving Day with family and friends later on when she finished her route.

“There’s nothing else I’d rather be doing right now,” Pearson said.

In all, LifeCare Alliance said its volunteers were expected to provide about 700 Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Thursday.