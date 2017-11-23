Ohio youth hunters take nearly 5,000 deer in youth gun season

Published:

COLUMBUS (AP) – Ohio officials say nearly 5,000 white-tailed deer were harvested during this year’s two-day youth gun season.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says young hunters checked 4,958 deer during the Nov. 18-19 season.

State officials say 5,930 white-tailed deer were checked during last year’s season.

Young hunters were allowed to use a legal shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or specific straight-walled cartridge rifle and were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult during the two-day season. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.

The regular deer-gun season is Monday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 3, and also Dec. 16-17.

Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 6, through Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Deer-archery season is open now through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

