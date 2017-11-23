Technological breakthrough gives hope to amputee paitents

KARE Published:

(KARE) A technological breakthrough is giving new hope to amputee patients in Minnesota.

The Tillges Certified Orthotic and Prosthetic clinic in Maplewood has unveiled the “Empower Ankle” prosthetic foot.

Experts say its introduction to the market marks an industry milestone.

“I would say it’s like the iPhone,” said Erin Ninness of Ottobock, the company that manufactures the Empower.

Ninness said more than 1,500 patients are using the device, which she says uses a combination of “sensors, gyroscopes and hydraulics” to help people regain a natural walking gait.

“It’s as I don’t have an ankle that I don’t need to physically move. It moves for me,” said Judd Yaegar, who lost part of his left leg in a car accident seven years ago. “This is actually easier than walking on my original left ankle, like born-with left ankle. Yeah, it’s cool,” he said.

