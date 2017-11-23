Two people hospitalized after crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Delaware County Thursday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened near the intersection of Marysville Road and Burnt Pond Road around 8pm.

A vehicle struck a deer and while standing by, the vehicle was struck by a second vehicle.

Two people were taken to a hospital in Columbus. One injury reported was minor, the other was serious, according to the state patrol.

