Whitney House restaurant provides Thanksgiving meal for those in need

WORTHINGTON, OH (WCMH) — The restaurant is closed, but a handful of volunteers are cooking up Thanksgiving meals for families in need at the Whitney House in Worthington.

“We have a history with our friends and family spending Thanksgiving morning giving back,” said Ian Brown, owner of the Whitney House. “We had the opportunity last year to speak with some local principals and administrators in the school district who mentioned there are a lot of families in need.”

For the second year in a row owner Brown, his family, along with Executive Chef Max Avon, and close friends of the restaurant are making sure 24 families in Worthington have a nice Thanksgiving meal.

“I never would have thought growing up in Worthington in middle school and high school someone next to me in class would not have had a nice thanksgiving meal,” said Avon. “As a chef and some involved in the community and someone about of the restaurant it just means a lot to give back.”

For them it’s about making sure no one goes without this holiday.

“I just hear stories of people not having as much as I do, I just feel sad. By doing this I make sure that other people can enjoy my thanksgiving as much as me,” said Graham Brown.