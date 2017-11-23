Woman killed in northeast Columbus drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 1pm, Thursday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Hiddenspring Drive on the report of a shooting.

Police say someone in a car car drove up to the residence and began shooting, striking a woman who was in the back of the home. The woman died from her injuries.

No suspect information was available and police continue to investigate.

