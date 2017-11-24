A backyard, Ohio State-*ichigan sibling rivalry

LEWIS CENTER, OH (WCMH) — It’s not only rivalry week for Ohio state and *ichigan, but also for two neighboring households.

As the two teams battle it out on the fields, two sibling battle it out in their backyards.

In Jay Green’s backyard is TTUN’s letter ‘M’ written in maize and blue in the grass. Right across is Green’s sister Beth Demidovich’s home. Written in her backyard is what Buckeye fans are more familiar with; Script Ohio. Two Ohio households, one sibling rivalry that goes back for years.

“It started as a child. Everything was Ohio State. The only way I knew how to get back as a kid was to root for the enemy,” said Jay.

The two siblings grew up in Westerville. Jay and his younger brother Andy have always rooted for TTUN. Beth and her family have always been die hard Buckeye fans.

While some would think the two siblings rooting for two different teams would stay away from each other, these two moved in right behind each other; practically sharing a backyard. But they know exactly where the line is drawn.

“My husband started coming out with the mower and doing Script Ohio and started painting it, and then he [Jay] was like I got to come back with that [Michigan],” said Beth.

A tradition that started ten years ago continues. “It’s just fun. Something to harass each other about,” said Jay.

The two households have a little friendly bet going on, whoever wins bragging rights the other will have to mow the other’s lawn.