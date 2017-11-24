Colorado judge orders child sex trafficker to 472 years in prison

By Published:

CENTENNIAL, CO (WCMH) — A Colorado judge has sentenced a child sex trafficker to more than 470 years in prison, which is the longest sentence for a human trafficking case in United States history.

According to KDVR, Brock Franklin, 31, was convicted on 31 counts including soliciting for child prostitution, sexual assault and kidnapping by an Arapahoe County jury in March.

Prosecutors received cooperation from three girls and five women during the case.

“I can’t begin to even explain what he did to my life,” one of the victims, Breahannah Lear told KDVR.

Franklin’s lawyers had asked for the minimum sentence of 96 years, but the victims and prosecution had asked for more.

“A 400-year sentence sends a strong message across the country that we’re not going to tolerate this kind of violence to women and vulnerable populations,” Janet Drake with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office said.

“He deserves every single minute in those walls,” Leary told KDVR.

