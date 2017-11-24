Columbus police continue to search for suspects in deadly Thanksgiving shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for suspects and motive in a deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 1pm, Thursday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Hiddenspring Drive on the report of a shooting.

“I just heard like 20 shots,” a neighbor told a 9-1-1 dispatcher. “And it sounded like an automatic weapon because it was slow at first and then it got real fast…like pow pow pow.”

Police say someone in a car car drove up to the residence and began shooting. At least one of the bullets hit 34 year old Adrian Scott who was in the kitchen helping to prepare dinner. Scott died a short time later from her injuries.

According to the homeowner, Scott didn’t live at the residence and was only there for Thanksgiving dinner.

No suspect information was available and police continue to investigate.

The owners of the nearby Woodland Express Market say detectives took the store surveillance video for the 15 minutes prior to the shooting.

The homeowner says one of his nephews had returned from the market just minutes before the shooting started.

Jared White, Scott’s longtime boyfriend, says she was a “good soul, kind-hearted, caring and loving.” White says Scott worked as a receptionist in a medical office.