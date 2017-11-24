Columbus police searching for ATM skimming suspect who’s taken more than $40,000

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an ATM skimming scheme.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspect was captured on surveillance video installing & removing a skimmer from an ATM on Georgesville Road six times.

Police say about $45,000 has been withdrawn from the skimmed accounts, and more than 250 customers cards/pins being used across Columbus.

The male suspect is described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with facial hair between 28 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information on this suspect can call the CPD Fraud and Forger Unit at 614-645-2048.