Eastbound lanes of U.S. 40 closed for crash near Columbia Road

LICKING CO., (WCMH) — Eastbound lanes of U.S. 40 were closed due to a crash Friday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 6pm in the area of Columbia Road and U.S. 40.

According to dispatchers in Licking County, five vehicles were involved in the crash. Dispatchers said there was a transport from the scene but the extent of injuries was unknown.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.