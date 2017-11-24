Fans gearing up for Ohio State-TTUN game

ANN ARBOR, MI (WCMH) — The day before college football’s biggest rivals square off in Ann Arbor, the weather was sunny and cool but the animosity brewing was anything else.

“This is the game that means the most because we hate them down there,” says David Beer, a senior at Michigan who hasn’t seen the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes during his tenure on campus.

“I hate Ohio State!”, shouted one boy to a grown man, whose shirt read “I HATE OHIO STATE.”

The feeling is mutual. In Ohio State, students crossed out the letter “M” all over campus this week. It’s the same letter that gets treated with the utmost respect in Ann Arbor, especially the brass one that sits in The Diag, a central area on campus similar to Ohio State’s Oval.

“The ‘M’ is a special place in our hearts and we protect it and it’s kind of like the honor you get from being in school,” said Adriana Koleska, who has an undergraduate and medical degree from Michigan. “One way you can pay it back is by making sure the ‘M’ is taken care of.”