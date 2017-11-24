FedEx worker killed after being trapped under conveyor belt system

By Published:

MEMPHIS, TN (NBC News) — FedEx says an employee was killed at the Memphis airport Thanksgiving morning.

According to police, the female FedEx worker was found around 12:30am dead under a motorized mobile conveyor belt system.

She was pronounced dead when authorities arrived on the scene.

Airport police are handling this investigation.

A Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration representative was at the FedEx hub on Thursday investigating the tragedy.

The woman is the third FedEx employee to die at the airport in the last three years.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s