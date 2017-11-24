FedEx worker killed after being trapped under conveyor belt system

MEMPHIS, TN (NBC News) — FedEx says an employee was killed at the Memphis airport Thanksgiving morning.

According to police, the female FedEx worker was found around 12:30am dead under a motorized mobile conveyor belt system.

She was pronounced dead when authorities arrived on the scene.

Airport police are handling this investigation.

A Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration representative was at the FedEx hub on Thursday investigating the tragedy.

The woman is the third FedEx employee to die at the airport in the last three years.