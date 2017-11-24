Gov. Kasich declares tomorrow ‘scarlet letter Saturday’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor John Kasich has once again declared a “scarlet letter Saturday,” ahead of this weekend’s football game between rivals Ohio State and Michigan.

Friday, Kasich tweeted what he called a “psa.”

PSA: A letter of the alphabet will be out of service Saturday while we beat ❌ichigan. #ScarletLetterSaturday pic.twitter.com/fK1vSwjdFK — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) November 24, 2017

It showed an official-looking resolution urging all Ohioans to avoid using what he called “The alphabet’s unlucky 13th letter” — which is “M.”

Each letter “M” in the resolution had been turned red and crossed out with a red line; A reference to Ohio State’s colors, which are scarlet and grey.

A lot of “M”s have been missing from twitter lately with Buckeyes fans dropping the letter from their tweets, including their own names.

The Buckeyes face off against the TTUN at noon on Saturday.