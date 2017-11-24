Lovin’ It: McDonald’s accidental Black Friday tweet goes viral

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — McDonald’s apparently sent an accidental tweet just before Black Friday, and Twitter is lovin’ it.

In what appears to be a placeholder, or reminder, to send an actual Black Friday tweet, the company sent this:

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

It was posted at 10:00 p.m. Thanksgiving night and has since gone viral.

The tweet has over 14,000 likes, 7,000 retweets, and almost 500 comments.

For almost ten hours it seemed no one noticed the ‘Mcstake.’

Then, around 7:00 a.m. Friday, McDonald’s cleverly redeemed themselves, making a joke about needing a McCafé:

When you tweet before your first cup of McCafé… Nothing comes before coffee. pic.twitter.com/aPJ2ZupS9b — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

Here are some more of the most-liked responses:

Social media managers reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/38cwM4wdNR — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 24, 2017

pic.twitter.com/z1UhtzZ7ek — Elle Oh Hell plus several ellipses……………. (@ElleOhHell) November 24, 2017

There you go, no problem at all. ask and you shall receive, one copy and link. pic.twitter.com/rh4Q5Fxka6 — retro gerry (@retro_gerry) November 24, 2017