Lovin’ It: McDonald’s accidental Black Friday tweet goes viral

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — McDonald’s apparently sent an accidental tweet just before Black Friday, and Twitter is lovin’ it.
In what appears to be a placeholder, or reminder, to send an actual Black Friday tweet, the company sent this:
It was posted at 10:00 p.m. Thanksgiving night and has since gone viral.
The tweet has over 14,000 likes, 7,000 retweets, and almost 500 comments.
For almost ten hours it seemed no one noticed the ‘Mcstake.’
Then, around 7:00 a.m. Friday, McDonald’s cleverly redeemed themselves, making a joke about needing a McCafé:
Here are some more of the most-liked responses: