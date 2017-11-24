Man arrested after standoff with law enforcement, Marion County Sheriff says

By Published:

MARION CO., (WCMH) — A Marion County man was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement Friday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out on the report of an armed suspect who fired a gun at a woman on Marion Upper Sandusky Road. The suspect was believed to be intoxicated.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded and learned that the man was inside the home, armed and threatening to shoot law enforcement.

After several hours trying to negoiate with the suspect, the agencies deployed tear gas into the home and the suspect was taken into custody.

42-year-old Matthew Anderson was arrested for having weapons while intoxicated and felonious assault. He’s expected in court on Monday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s