Man arrested after standoff with law enforcement, Marion County Sheriff says

MARION CO., (WCMH) — A Marion County man was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement Friday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out on the report of an armed suspect who fired a gun at a woman on Marion Upper Sandusky Road. The suspect was believed to be intoxicated.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded and learned that the man was inside the home, armed and threatening to shoot law enforcement.

After several hours trying to negoiate with the suspect, the agencies deployed tear gas into the home and the suspect was taken into custody.

42-year-old Matthew Anderson was arrested for having weapons while intoxicated and felonious assault. He’s expected in court on Monday.